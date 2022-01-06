Cases multiplying fast, curbs needed on large political gatherings: Kamat

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
AAP, TMC backed by BJP to divide secular votes in Goa, alleges Cong
Goa will trounce Bengal-based pol parties, just like in football: Kamat
From 17 seats to mere 2, Congress faces desertion blues in Goa polls
Launch aggressive poll campaign in Goa: Rahul to Congress leaders
-
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Thursday urged the BJP-led coalition government in Goa to impose restrictions on large events, including politics rallies, even as the state's Covid positivity rate has scaled nearly 27 per cent.
"I feel it is time to take this seriously. Deaths have also started occurring over the last two days. The cases have multiplied and the (positivity) rate has reached 27 per cent from 2-3 per cent. There is a need for restrictions on big events. There should be restrictions on the large election meetings," Kamat, a former Chief Minister, told reporters here.
On Wednesday, Goa logged 1,002 new cases, the first time that Covid cases crept above the four-figure mark in months.
Kamat also raised questions about the government's seriousness in regulating entry of persons into the state, adding that checking of vaccination certificates or monitoring travellers into Goa was only being carried out at airports for now.
"Covid cases have crossed 1000. I feel there is a need to put restrictions on gatherings. There is no checking on entry points. It is only being carried out at airports. I do not know if the government is taking this seriously," he said.
When asked if he would prefer postponement of the upcoming state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in February, Kamat said that the decision was up to the Election Commission of India.
"That is with the Election Commission (of India). I cannot comment on it, because elections are not just held in Goa but in five states. So any decision taken will be taken for five states. Only ECI can take such a decision."
--IANS
maya/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU