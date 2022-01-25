Punjab Assembly elections: BSP declares remaining six candidates

The on Tuesday released names of six remaining candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the and contesting on 20 of 117 Assembly seats.

According to the list of candidates released by the party, Dalbir Kaur will contest from Amritsar Central, Balwinder Kumar from Kartarpur, Anil Minia from Jalandhar West and Mahinder Singh from Sham Chaurasi.

Harmohan Singh will fight from Chamkaur Sahib seat while Chamkaur Singh has been fielded from Mehal Kalan.

Last week, the party had announced 14 candidates.

