Aam Aadmi Party declares 18 more candidates for Punjab elections

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared 18 more candidates for the next year's Punjab Assembly elections.
The party has till now declared 58 candidates for the polls, a release said here.
Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.
According to the list released today, Sajjan Singh Cheema will contest from Sultanpur Lodhi, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Jaswinder Singh from Attari, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakala and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.
Jagdeep 'Goldy' Kamboj will contest from Jalalabad, from where SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will also be in the fray.
Sarwan Singh Dhun will contest from Khemkaran, Ashok 'Pappi' Prashar from Ludhiana Central, Gurpreet Banwali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Bazigar from Shutrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chabbewal, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana, Master Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaito and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU