Punjab results 'shock' for Cong, AAP's record in Delhi helped it: Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
NCP to contest assembly polls in Goa, UP, Manipur, says Sharad Pawar
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus
-
The results of Assembly elections in Punjab are a "shock" for Congress while the Aam Aadmi Party benefited because of the performance of its government in Delhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Thursday.
He also made a pitch for initiating a "process" to give an alternative to the BJP by bringing opposition parties together. Trends and available results suggested that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was on its way to sweep Punjab by ousting Congress. Punjab is a state where Congress was in powerthe change in Punjab is not favourable to the BJP (either). The result gives a shock to the Congress, Pawar told reporters here.
The AAP's governance in Delhi helped it in Punjab as the common people living in the national capital have accepted the Kejriwal-led party, the NCP chief noted. He also spoke about the need to initiate a process to give an effective alternative to the BJP by opposition parties on the basis of a common minimum programme. I am not saying this will happen tomorrow itself. Parliament's session will resume on March 14. We will all be there for a month. So we will sit together, discuss and decide the future course of action," Pawar said.
It will be our duty to help people strengthen democracy by taking steps together, he added. The veteran leader dismissed the possibility of the poll outcome in five states having any impact on the future of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU