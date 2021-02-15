Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong campaign in poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry on February 17.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Gandhi would address fishermen in neighbouring Solai Nagar in Muthialpet assembly constituency and then proceed for an interaction with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for women.
Narayanasamy said the students had through an e-mail requested that Rahul Gandhi address them when he visits Puducherry and this has been conceded by the leader.
After the interaction, the AICC leader would address a public meeting organised by the ruling Congress, he added.
The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will go to the Assembly polls in the next few months.
Narayanasamy said Congress would fight the polls in alliance with the parties constituting the secular democratic alliance including the DMK.
AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, PCC president A V Subramanian and lone member from Puducherry in the Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam were present during the press meet.
