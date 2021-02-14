Rahul Gandhi promises to hike wages of tea workers ahead of Assam polls

-
ALSO READ
Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
Why no interest waiver on loans for middle class, Rahul Gandhi asks govt
'Group of 23' don't want Rahul Gandhi to emerge stronger, says Cong leader
Reason for historic decline in GDP is Govt's Gabbar Singh Tax: Rahul Gandhi
-
Ahead of Assembly polls in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government, saying Assam's tea garden workers have been getting Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat own tea gardens.
"Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders," Rahul Gandhi said as he assured tea workers of increasing their wages in Assam.
"No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," he said.
Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi were seen wearing 'No CAA' gamchas in the rally.
"Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai.. ispe likha hai CAA.. ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye.. CAA nahi hoga.. 'hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, (CAA) nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in the state's Sivasagar, attacking Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Targetting the current Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Gandhi said, "with a remote, television can work but not a state like Assam. The state's chief minister should be for the people and work for them. The current Assam Chief Minister takes orders from Nagpur, Delhi, and Gujarat, which are not for the welfare of Assam.
Wayanad MP slammed the central government for writing off loans of industrialists during the COVID-19 period, saying, "Narendra Modi waved off loans of 'hum do humare do' in the corona period."
He made a scathing attack on the Central government on various issues of unemployment, Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, which he said has troubled the small and medium businessmen.
"Employment is provided by the small and medium businessmen who have been in trouble for last 5-6 years. The entire nation says that no one has been benefitted from GST," Gandhi added.
Speaking on the farm laws, the Congress leader said, "With these new farm laws, Prime Minister wants to hand over the biggest (Krishi) business worth Rs 80 lakh crore, to the two people."
Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of constantly hitting on the backbone of the country which is farmers, small and medium businessmen.
Wayanad MP mentioned that Congress is a people's party and will work against the spread of hatred, the progress of everyone in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor