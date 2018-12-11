Raje wins Jhalarapatan for consecutive 5th term, defeats Manvendra Singh

Rajasthan Chief Minister won the assembly constituency for the fifth consecutive term on Tuesday, defeating Congress candidate

Raje won with a margin of 34,890 votes against Singh who had left the party in September and joined the Congress on October 17.

In 2013 assembly election, Raje had won from the same seat by 60,896 votes while Singh, the son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh, had won from the Sheo constituency with a margin on 31,425 votes.

Raje will represent the constituency for the fifth term in the 15th