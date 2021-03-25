Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal today

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in West Bengal on Thursday to boost the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.
He will address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies.
"I shall be in West Bengal tomorrow (on Thursday) to address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies," Singh tweeted on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Contai, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur on Tuesday for the upcoming polls.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
