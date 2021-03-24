WB polls: BJP lists candidate for 13 seats, brings back Lahiri in poll fray

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: 30 companies of RPSF deployed in Jhargram, Purulia
West Bengal polls: ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes
BJP CEC meeting with Bengal unit ends, candidates' list to be out today
West Bengal polls: BJP names candidates for 4 seats for third phase
West Bengal Assembly elections: TMC delegation to meet ECI on Friday
-
The BJP on Tuesday brought back former chief economic advisor to the government Ashok Lahiri back in the poll fray by fielding him from the Balurghat seat, even as it announced a list of 13 candidates, including a former senior army officer, for the final four phases of West Bengal assembly polls.
Lahiri was earlier pulled out of the Alipurduar seat in north Bengal after local party workers held protests against his candidature. The BJP replaced him with Suman Kanjilal, general secretary of its Alipurduar district committee.
Many in the BJP see Lahiri as a potential finance minister of the state if the party rides to power, while others speculate that his Bengal stint is a precursor to higher positions at the Centre.
The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life as it nominated former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari seat in South Kolkata.
The saffron party also fielded new candidates from Chowranghee and Kashipur-Belgachia seats, after its earlier nominees had refused to contest.
Nominations were earlier given to Sikha Mitra, wife of former state Congress president the late Somen Mitra, from Chowranghee, and Tarun Saha, husband of TMC MLA Mala Saha, from Kashipur-Belgachia.
In an embarrassment for the BJP, both Sikha Mitra and Tarun Saha refused their tickets and said they did not join the saffron party.
The party now nominated Debrabrata Majhi and Shivaji Singha Roy, the BJP's central Kolkata district president, from Chowranghee and Kashipur-Belgachia respectively.
The BJP has been facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in the list of candidates.
Despite protests over new recruits getting more importance than old-timers in the candidates' list, the party gave nomination to Biswajit Das, who was a TMC MLA from Bongaon (Uttar) and joined the BJP some time back. He will contest from the Bagda constituency.
Subrata Thakur, brother of BJP MP Santanu Thakur, was nominated for Gaighata. Subrata in 2015 had unsuccessfully contested from Bongaon Lok Sabha seat during a bypoll.
The BJP list also includes candidates from the three hill constituencies of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong.
Darjeeling's sitting MLA and Gorkha National Liberation Front leader Neraj Zimba is the partys candidate for the seat. The BJP nominated Subha Pradhan and Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kalimpong and Kurseong.
The BJP had earlier announced a list of 279 candidates out of the 294 seats in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU