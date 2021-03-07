Ready to take up any responsibility, says 'Metroman' Sreedharan

'Metroman' on Sunday said he was ready to take up any responsibility given to him by the BJP,which he had recently joined.

Speaking at a rally being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here at Shangumugham, Sreedharan said he wantedto utilise his energy for the state of Kerala.

"For the last 67 years I was a government servant. Many people have asked me why I ventured into politics after these many years. For 67 years, I worked as part of many projects for this country."



"I am still energetic and want to utilise my energy for the state of Kerala. Whatever responsibility is given to me I will take it up with all courage and energy," Sreedharan said at the concludingfunction of Vijay Yatra taken out by BJP state presidentK Surendran from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, ahead of the April 6 assembly polls.

Shah also wrapped a shawl aroundSreedharan welcoming him into the party fold.

The 'Metroman', who is all set to contest the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, had recently resigned from the post of DMRC's Principal Advisor.

Sreedharan (88), now a member of the BJP state Election Committee, said he has requested the party leadership to field him from a constituency not far from his residence in Ponnani in Malappuram district.