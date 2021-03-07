Ready to take up any responsibility, says 'Metroman' Sreedharan

-
ALSO READ
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to lead BJP in Kerala polls, is party's CM face
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala's Malappuram
'Metro man' E Sreedharan to join BJP, likely to contest Kerala polls
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala
-
'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Sunday said he was ready to take up any responsibility given to him by the BJP,which he had recently joined.
Speaking at a rally being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here at Shangumugham, Sreedharan said he wantedto utilise his energy for the state of Kerala.
"For the last 67 years I was a government servant. Many people have asked me why I ventured into politics after these many years. For 67 years, I worked as part of many projects for this country."
"I am still energetic and want to utilise my energy for the state of Kerala. Whatever responsibility is given to me I will take it up with all courage and energy," Sreedharan said at the concludingfunction of Vijay Yatra taken out by BJP state presidentK Surendran from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, ahead of the April 6 assembly polls.
Shah also wrapped a shawl aroundSreedharan welcoming him into the party fold.
The 'Metroman', who is all set to contest the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, had recently resigned from the post of DMRC's Principal Advisor.
Sreedharan (88), now a member of the BJP state Election Committee, said he has requested the party leadership to field him from a constituency not far from his residence in Ponnani in Malappuram district.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU