Rejection of nomination:Kerala HC junks pleas of 3 BJP-NDA candidates

The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the petitions filed by three BJP-led NDA candidates

Kerala High Court | Kerala Assembly Polls | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kerala Assembly elections
The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the petitions filed by three BJP-led NDA candidates against the decision of the returning officers rejecting their nominations for the April 6 Assembly election.

Justice N Nagaresh accepted the contention of the Election Commission that the court cannot interfere once the notification for the polls has been issued.

BJP's N Haridas and Nivedida Subramanian and its ally AIADMK's candidate, R M Dhanalakshmi had approached the court on Sunday after their nominations were rejected during scrutiny on the ground that their papers were incomplete.

While Haridas and Nivedita had filed their nominations from Thalassery (Kannur) and Guruvayur (Thrissur) constituencies respectively, AIADMK's Dhanalakshmi was proposing to contest from Devikulam in Idukki district.

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 15:55 IST

