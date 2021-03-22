Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Kerala today for Assembly elections campaign

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala on Monday as part of campaigns for the upcoming assembly polls.
"Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala tomorrow to begin a two-day visit to the State," Congress tweeted on Sunday.
He will take part in public meetings organised at several districts.
On February 24, Gandhi had taken a dip into the sea with fishermen in Kerala's Kollam. Later he joined them for fish and experienced their daily lives.
Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. Among the United Democratic Front (UDF) allies, Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) will be contesting on 27 seats, Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph having prominence in Christian dominated Kottayam-Idukki belt will field its candidates contesting on 10 seats.
Under the UDF banner, the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) will field its candidates on five seats while the Mani C Kappan-led faction that broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ahead of assembly polls has been given two seats.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
