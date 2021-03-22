Muraleedharan targets Kerala CM over election nomination fraud in Kondotty

-
ALSO READ
Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy; Chennithala file nominations
Kerala elections: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat
Cong releases list of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls
Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls
Kerala Assembly Polls: CM alleges vote trading between Cong and BJP
-
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his silence over a row in which Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) backed candidate in Kerala's Kondotty has omitted details about his second wife, a Pakistani National in his election nomination for upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls.
"KT Sulaiman Haji, a CPIM Kerala backed candidate in Kondotty has hidden the details of his 2nd wife, 19 years old Pakistani in his nomination. The so-called Liberal -Pinarayi Vijayan's silence isn't surprising," he tweeted.
"But people of Kerala need an explanation, especially when the identity of a foreign national is hidden by a wannabe MLA," he further said.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU