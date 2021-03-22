Muraleedharan targets Kerala CM over election nomination fraud in Kondotty

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his silence over a row in which Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) backed candidate in Kerala's Kondotty has omitted details about his second wife, a Pakistani National in his election nomination for upcoming Assembly Polls.

"KT Sulaiman Haji, a CPIM backed candidate in Kondotty has hidden the details of his 2nd wife, 19 years old Pakistani in his nomination. The so-called Liberal -Pinarayi Vijayan's silence isn't surprising," he tweeted.

"But people of need an explanation, especially when the identity of a foreign national is hidden by a wannabe MLA," he further said.

The election for 140-member will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)