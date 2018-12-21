Reliance will be out of Rafale deal if Cong comes to power in 2019: Moily

Senior M Friday said if his party was voted to power in the next polls, would be accommodated as an offset partner and Anil Ambani's eased out of the Rafale deal.

Moily, who ruled out scrapping the Rafale deal if his party was voted to power, told reporters, "When our government comes, we will go back to the HAL as an offset partner...definitely we are committed to it".

"We believe in Rafale jet...it is good...it cannot be cancelled...it is our own baby, we only had finalised it with the HAL," he said.

Addressing a press conference here on his party's stand on the defence deal, the former Union said his party was only opposed to "unlawful gains" by somebody under the guise of the defence deal and not the fighter jet.

Asked if Reliance would be out of the ambit of the Rafale framework as an offset partner, he shot back, "how that company can be in..?"



To a question on approaching the since the has alleged that the court was fed "false information" by the government, Moily said constituting a (JPC) was their demand.

"The is very clear that only a will be competent to go into the Rafale deal...we are not going to ..we did not petition the court in the past too," he said, adding only Parliament would be the appropriate forum for the scrutiny.

Recalling the Congress-led governments constituting and facing JPCs in the past, Moily said the government wanted to hide the truth.

"They know that they have everything to hide and nothing to disclose," he alleged.

On accusing the Congress of threatening every institution in India, Moily said it was a "big joke".

It is only the BJP-led government that has destroyed the institutions, be it the CBI or the planning commission, he said.

On the BJP's demand for a debate in Parliament which they said was more powerful than a JPC probe, the Congress said the saffron party did not know the basic features of parliamentary procedures.

"A JPC can investigate the matter. The discussions had already been done on the deal. What more discussion would they like?" he said.

Asked about his accusation against B S Dhanoa, Moily said, "It is not correct to say that I called him a liar...one of the television channels took it out of context".

The Congress said he only questioned Dhanoa quipping "fine" following the judgment on the Rafale deal.

"I asked him what is fine...I think in a matter like this, the armed forces or the chiefs anyone, they should not unnecessarily get into political controversies," Moily said.

About the Supreme Court's ruling on the deal, he quoted extensively from it and said it was not a "clean chit to the government".

Both Modi and the would "face the music" since the court has been "misled", he alleged.

"If is a real democratic party, it should take up the challenge, constitute JPC and face it. They have no faith in Parliament," he said.

The did not have time to attend the sitting though he was available in his chamber, the Congress leader added.