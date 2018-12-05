Rights panel to probe BJP leader who promised unhindered child marriages

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he is looking into the reports of a BJP candidate allegedly promising “no police interference in child marriages” if she is voted to power.

Kanoongo said action will be taken against the candidate, Shobha Chauhan from Sojat constituency in Pali district of Rajasthan, once authenticity of her reported statement is ascertained.

During an election meeting in her constituency recently, Chauhan had said police will not interfere in child marriages if she were to come to power.

“You have sad that girls are married off at a younger age here and police take action against you. I promise you that police will not interfere,” she had told the election gathering.

Kanoongo, the newly elected chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said Wednesday he was not aware of the comments and if it is true action would taken against the candidate.

“It is plainly wrong if such comments have been made. I am not aware of this report and if it is true, cognisance would be taken and we will take action,” Kanoongo said at an interaction with mediapersons.

Also, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry has said it will move a proposal before the Cabinet to make all future child marriages in the country invalid.

The proposal of the ministry, if approved, would amend the law that allows child marriages to continue till a case is filed in a district court by either of the two contracting parties within two years of becoming an adult, or through a guardian in case of minors.

Under the proposal of the ministry, all future child marriages would be illegal and invalid from the outset.

Kanoongo said they would give their full support to the amendment.