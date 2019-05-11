Sanjay Gandhi's sugar mill looks towards Maneka for revival of fortune

In 1983 when Shakil Ahmed gave his 10 acres of land for the proposed sugar mill, he had dreamt of a better life. Sanjay Gandhi, a parliamentarian from was setting up the largest sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay was trying to industrialise India and only a year back had set up the Maruti factory at Gurgaon which changed the face of the region. Ahmed had heard about Maruti and expected a similar impact on the region. 35 years down the line while Maruti is the largest carmaker in the country. While Ahmed who works as a machine operator in the mill, and is also the secretary of the worker’s union, spends an hour daily protesting in front of the main gate for basic salary which hasn’t been paid to 800 workers for the last 22 months. “I have two sons who are unemployed, one unmarried daughter. At 47 I have little hope for a new job,” Ahmed a graduate of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) said.

Spread over 70-odd acres in the outskirts of town in Uttar Pradesh, Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill , once was the largest sugar mill in the region, thanks to the high yield sugar variety grown in The mill hasn’t made a profit for the last five years. Its loss has doubled to Rs 380 crore in FY 18 and with the plant functioning at less than half of its capacity is staring at an indefinite closure.

Sanjay Gandhi's wife is contesting on a BJP ticket from Sultanpur in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the sugar mill has become a central political issue. In her political rallies Maneka has promised to bring back the lost fortune of the mill and has assured to clear the salary of the workers. On her request the ruling BJP state government had allocated Rs 7 crore which would clear salary of workers till Septmeber, 2018.

Sugar is a bitter pill this election season in India’s largest state as mills are bleeding money and collectively owning crores of rupees to cane farmers, many of whom haven't been paid for nearly a year. Niti Ayog, a government think tank, says the arrears have reached "alarming" levels.

K P Shukla, general manager of the mill blames government apathy, protectionist policy for sugar market for the main reasons the down fall of the mill. “It’s simple economics. Since inception, the government hasn’t spent a penny in upgrading the machinery where as there are multiple policies which can curb the growth of a sugar mill. A business cannot run like this,” says 56 year old Shukla who is always accompanies by a policeman inside the factory premises to save him from agitated workers.

“The machineries hasn’t been upgraded since for 30 years now,” Verma says saying the output of the government-owned sugar mill in the neighbouring district of Bijnor has doubled after the equipment was upgraded five years back. “ Bijnor crushes 3,000 tonns of canes per day now while my factory with higher cane production in the area can barely crush 1,000 tonns per day,” he said.

The business of volume can be win or loss for a sugar mill as India’s sugar market is heavily controlled by the government. The government through a mechanism called State Advised Price (SAP) controls the price at which mills buy canes from farmers. In addition quantity of sugarcane and area, quantum of monthly and price for the same are decided through Government controls.

In election season, government to gain popularity sets up higher cane prices while lowering the price of sugar in the market to keep the electorate happy. “Sugar is most probably the most politicised crop in India,” wrote Sandip Sukhtankar, associate professor of economics at University of Virginia who studied the relations between and poltics.

Citing an example on how it pushed the losses to be doubled in the factory, Verma cites an incident. “During Diwali, to lower sugar price in market, the state government asked all mills to sell sugar in the market at Rs 2,550 per quintal while the prevailing rate was Rs 3,250 per quintal. We sold 50,000 quintal of sugar at that price. Taking all the expenses into consideration, it hit my balance sheet by around Rs 80 crore,” Verma says.

At 2 PM , at least 50 trucks are lined up at 12 noon on Tuesday at gate of the mill. Munna Verma, 43 a fourth generation sugarcane farmer has been waiting for the last 20 days for his turn of crushing to arrive. “Most of the time the mill is closed or operating at half of its capacity. Our cane gets dried waiting in the sun and dried cane will not produce good quality of sugar,” Verma says adding that he hasn’t been able to crush even half of the 60 quintals he had produced.He says next year he would take his canes to Bijnor mill.

As manager Verma walked out for his lunch, he was surrounded by workers. The workers have heard Maneka announcing the Rs 7 crore packge for their factory. “ They have read in papers that the government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the salary. It’s still in papers But how can I pay when it has not been released and is still on papers,” Verma said and walked away.