Shivpal Singh Yadav poses challenge to Akhilesh Yadav ahead of LS polls

It was the afternoon of September 8, 2015, when the simmering discontent between then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and powerful cabinet minister Shivpal Singh Yadav had its maiden public vent.

Shivpal, who commanded the largest number of 11 portfolios after Akhilesh with 57 departments, tactfully used the platform of a press conference at the latter’s 5, Kalidas Marg official residence in Lucknow to allege deliberate impediments laid out by the finance and forest departments (both held by Akhilesh) in the projects of the irrigation department, ...