SP wants to get Muslim votes by making them scared of Modi, Yogi: Owaisi

AIMIM president on Tuesday accused the of trying to get in the UP Assembly polls by making them scared of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said this addressing a public meeting here.

Owaisi said, "The is not suppressing the leadership of the minority community but eliminating it in a planned manner."



Owaisi accused chief Akhilesh Yadav of favouring Yogi Adityanath when his party's government was in power. Yadav did not sign the file to prosecute Yogi Adityanath, alleged Owaisi.

Owaisi said Yadav and Adityanath are two sides of the same coin.

Unless there is a leader of Muslims in a democracy, their issues are not going to be resolved, Owaisi said.

