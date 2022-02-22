SP wants to get Muslim votes by making them scared of Modi, Yogi: Owaisi

-
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of trying to get Muslim votes in the UP Assembly polls by making them scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
He said this addressing a public meeting here.
Owaisi said, "The Samajwadi Party is not suppressing the leadership of the minority community but eliminating it in a planned manner."
Owaisi accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of favouring Yogi Adityanath when his party's government was in power. Yadav did not sign the file to prosecute Yogi Adityanath, alleged Owaisi.
Owaisi said Yadav and Adityanath are two sides of the same coin.
Unless there is a leader of Muslims in a democracy, their issues are not going to be resolved, Owaisi said.
