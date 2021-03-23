Tamil Nadu polls: Election flying squad searches Kamal Haasan's vehicle

The election flying squad on Monday searched Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's vehicle in Thanjavur district.

Haasan was on his way to Trichy for a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly polls in the state.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.

Assembly elections in will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)