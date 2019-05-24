JUST IN
Sweets & slogans: Historic mandate sparks jubilation at BJP headquarters
Tejasvi Surya to Hibi Eden: Young stars who made their mark with huge wins

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress's Mimi Chakraborty, an actor, registered a big victory from the Jadavpur seat with 688,000 votes against BJP's Anupam Hazra

Archis Mohan & PTI  |  New Delhi 

BJP party supporters celebrate party's lead during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019, at BJP office in Chennai | Photo: PTI
Known for his firebrand speeches, Tejasvi Surya, 28, has become the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youngest MP, defeating Congress’s B K Hariprasad in the Bangalore South constituency by 331,000 votes. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress’s Mimi Chakraborty, an actor, registered a big victory from the Jadavpur seat with 688,000 votes against BJP’s Anupam Hazra. Nusrat Jahan, another actor who fought on a TMC ticket, was on her way to victory from Basirhat, with 718,000 votes, when this paper went to press. Prajwal Revanna, son of Karnataka’s PWD minister H D Revanna, won from Hassan seat.

He turned out to be the only face saver for the HD Deve Gowda family. A political worker from Kerala, Ramya Haridas, won from the reserved constituency of Alathur with a margin of over 158,000 votes. Congress-led UDF candidate Hibi Eden, who is also a sitting MLA in Ernakulam, and Dean Kuriakose, were the other candidates who emerged victorious.

Tejasvi Surya, 28, BJP

Constituency: Bangalore South (Karnataka), Political worker

Mimi Chakraborty, 30, AITC

Constituency: Jadavpur, (West Bengal) Actor

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, 29, Trinamool Congress

Constituency: Basirhat, (West Bengal) Actor

Prajwal Revanna, 28, JD(S)

Constituency: Hassan, (Karnataka) H D Deve Gowda’s grandson

Ramya Haridas, 32, INC

Constituency: Alathur, (Kerala) Political worker

Hibi Eden, 36, INC

Constituency: Ernakulam, (Kerala)

MLA

Dean Kuriakose, 37, INC

Constituency: Idukki, (Kerala) Advocate and youth leader

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 02:11 IST

