Tejasvi Surya to Hibi Eden: Young stars who made their mark with huge wins

Known for his firebrand speeches, Tejasvi Surya, 28, has become the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youngest MP, defeating Congress’s B K Hariprasad in the Bangalore South constituency by 331,000 votes. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress’s Mimi Chakraborty, an actor, registered a big victory from the Jadavpur seat with 688,000 votes against BJP’s Anupam Hazra. Nusrat Jahan, another actor who fought on a TMC ticket, was on her way to victory from Basirhat, with 718,000 votes, when this paper went to press. Prajwal Revanna, son of Karnataka’s PWD minister H D Revanna, won from Hassan seat.
He turned out to be the only face saver for the HD Deve Gowda family.A political worker from Kerala, Ramya Haridas, won from the reserved constituency of Alathur with a margin of over 158,000 votes. Congress-led UDF candidate Hibi Eden, who is also a sitting MLA in Ernakulam, and Dean Kuriakose, were the other candidates who emerged victorious.
