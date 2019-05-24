Tejasvi Surya to Hibi Eden: Young stars who made their mark with huge wins

Known for his firebrand speeches, Tejasvi Surya, 28, has become the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youngest MP, defeating Congress’s B K Hariprasad in the Bangalore South constituency by 331,000 votes. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress’s Mimi Chakraborty, an actor, registered a big victory from the Jadavpur seat with 688,000 votes against BJP’s Anupam Hazra. Nusrat Jahan, another actor who fought on a TMC ticket, was on her way to victory from Basirhat, with 718,000 votes, when this paper went to press. Prajwal Revanna, son of Karnataka’s PWD minister H D Revanna, won from Hassan seat.

He turned out to be the only face saver for the HD Deve Gowda family.