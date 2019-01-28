The Last winter session of Parliament before polls has a stormy past

The last session of the 15th Lok Sabha witnessed several hours lost to disruptions on issues related to a separate statehood for Telangana and the plight of Tamil fisherman. A no-confidence motion was pending but could not be taken up. The Lok Sabha worked for 21 per cent of the scheduled hours and the Rajya Sabha for 27 per cent.

Fifteen Bills were introduced and 12, including five relating to the General and Railways Budgets, were passed. One Bill was withdrawn during the session. All 12 scheduled sittings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were held. But no productive business was ...