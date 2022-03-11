JUST IN
Cong relegated to margins in UP; seat tally down to 2, vote share at 2.35%
Time to reform Congress' organisational leadership: Tharoor on poll results

Shashi Tharoor said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that Congress stands for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the latest round of assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people

The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab. The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

"All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation...And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"One thing is clear -- Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 08:14 IST

