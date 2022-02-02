TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the but will field candidates in the state in the in 2024. Mamata Banerjee, who was re-elected as chairperson at a party event on Wednesday, said Trinamool Congress will support Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly polls in

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8. We (TMC) will contest from in the 2024 polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general urged party workers to strengthen the party unit and said the goal is to win all 42 seats in the state in the next polls.

"I have built my unit in Goa. In Tripura, our vote percentage is over 20 per cent. We have to make Bengal stronger in the next two years so that we get all 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We have to chase away," she said. emphasised unity in the party. "I will do my first working Committee meeting in Delhi," she said.

She called for a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by all regional parties in the 2024 elections. The Trinamool Congress is seeking to increase its footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

