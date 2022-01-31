BJP campaigning on planks of riots, polarisation for assembly polls: Kharge

JUST IN
Business Standard

Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress is campaigning for the assembly elections on the planks of jobs, income and price rise while the BJP is campaigning on riots, polarisation and Pakistan.

ANI 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday, said that the Congress is campaigning for the assembly elections on the planks of jobs, income and price rise while the BJP is campaigning on riots, polarisation and Pakistan.

"Congress is campaigning in these elections on the planks of JOBS, INCOME and PRICE RISE BJP is campaigning in these elections on the planks of RIOTS, POLARISATION and PAKISTAN The difference is clear. People have to make the right choice and vote for a better future," he said in a tweet.

Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 07:40 IST

