U'khand polls: Modi, Shah, Rajanth, Yogi among 30 star campaigners of BJP

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Uttarakhand HC asks EC if virtual rallies/online voting viable options
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the 30 star campaigners of the BJP for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
The saffron party has released the list of the star campaigners which also includes Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister V K Singh, Union minister and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state president Madan Kaushik and national media incharge Anil Baluni.
Besides Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is also one of the star campaigners.
The list also includes the party's former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Vijay Bahuguna; BJP's co-incharges Rekha Verma and Sardar R.P. Singh; state co-incharge Locket Chatterjee; General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar; MPs Ajay Tamta, Naresh Bansal, Nayab Singh Saini; state cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj; former MP Balraj Passi; and Loksabha MP Manoj Tiwari.
Satpal Maharaj is the only Minister of the Dhami cabinet who features in the list.
Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.
--IANS
stp/svn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU