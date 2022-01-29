Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Harish Rawat, Godiyal file nominations

-
ALSO READ
BJP rebels in touch with us, but Congress not in a hurry: Harish Rawat
Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand Cong leaders to meet party high command tomorrow
Congress to take decision on Harak Rawat's rejoining, not me: Harish Rawat
Punjab Cong crisis: Harish Rawat to visit state soon; briefs Rahul Gandhi
Uttarakhand polls: Congress CEC to meet today for selection of candidates
-
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal were among a host of candidates who filed their nomination papers for next month's state Assembly polls.
The polls are scheduled for February 14 in the state.
Rawat, who is the Congress campaign head in Uttarakhand, entered the fray from Lalkuan and Godiyal from Srinagar.
Soon after Rawat filed his nominations from Lalkuan, former Congress MLA from the seat, Harish Chandra Durgapal, said the party will fight unitedly to ensure his victory.
Other prominent candidates who filed their nominations were Kishore Upadhyay (BJP) from Tehri, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri (BJP) from Kotdwar, Anukriti Gusain (Congress) from Lansdowne and Brijbhushan Gairola (BJP) from Doiwala.
Friday was the last date for the filing of nominations in Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU