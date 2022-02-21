UP Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi begins road show in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Insta accounts of Priyanka Gandhi children not compromised: Govt sources
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Monday for a week-long tour
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday began a major road show in the state capital to drum up support for party candidates ahead of the February 23 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress general secretary sat atop an SUV along with party candidate Lalan Kumar from Bakshi ka Talab constituency as they went on a door-to-door campaign in the Chinhat area.
Monday also marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase polls.
She was joined by enthused party workers during the campaign and the people also accorded her welcome whichever area the convoy went through. Priyanka ji also distributed 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' wrist bands to girls and women during the road show, a Congress office-bearer said.
Gandhi's road show is scheduled to cover large parts of Lucknow throughout the day, the office-bearer said.
Lucknow has a total of nine assembly constituencies. Except for Mohanlalganj, which is held by the Samajwadi Party, all other seats were won by BJP candidates in 2017 elections.
Lucknow goes to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase of the elections, whose results will be declared on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU