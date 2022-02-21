BJP talks of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' but divides people: Bhupesh Baghel

-
ALSO READ
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
-
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it creates a rift between people despite talks of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.
Addressing a public rally at Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Baghel said, "They (BJP) talk of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means the world is one family but behave differently which divide people."
"Our government (in Chhattisgarh) waived off loans of farmers without any difference be it loan of a Rs 20,000 or Rs 20 lakh. They (BJP) are trying to divide farmers," he added.
Baghel is the senior observer for Congress for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 61.02 per cent in the third phase of the assembly election.
A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh voted in the third phase of polling in the seven-phased election on Sunday. Voting began at 7 am and went on till 6 pm.
Polling was held across 16 districts - Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.
A total of 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the election on Sunday.
The last phase of polling will take place on March 7 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU