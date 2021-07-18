UP Assembly Polls: BSP to hold 'Brahmin Sammelan' on July 23 in Ayodhya

-
ALSO READ
SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative, says Mayawati
Mayawati urges people, governments to pay heed to Covid-19 guidelines
BSP to contest assembly polls in three states on its own: Mayawati
BSP to contest UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone: Mayawati
No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati
-
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the party would hold a 'Brahmin Sammelan' on July 23 in Ayodhya.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "BSP will hold 'Brahmin Sammelan' on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state. I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next Assembly polls."
She further stated that a campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their "interests are safe in BSP rule only."
"A campaign in the leadership of BSP General Secretary SC Mishra will be launched from Ayodhya on July 23 to connect with Brahmin community and assure them that their interests are safe in BSP rule only," Mayawati said.
Speaking about the Parliament's Monsoon session which is scheduled to begin on Monday, the BSP supremo said that there are several matters on which people are seeking accountability from Centre.
"I have directed my party MPs to raise matters related to benefit of the country and people in Monsoon session of Parliament. There are many matters on which the people of country seek accountability from the Central government," she said.
Issues related to rising fuel and LPG prices, and the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 will be raised by BSP in the Monsoon session.
"Opposition parties should come together and hold Central government accountable. The government's apathy towards the farmers protesting against three farm laws is very sad. BSP MPs will raise matters related to fuel and LPG prices, inflation and COVID vaccination in Parliament," Mayawati said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor