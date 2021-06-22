BJP begins preparations for by-election to Telangana's Huzurabad seat

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has started its preparations for by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat vacated recently by former minister Eatala Rajender.
The party held a preparatory meeting at its state office here on Monday. It was attended by Rajender, who last week joined the BJP.
BJP's incharge for Telangana Tarun Chug, party's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr Laxman, MP Arvind Dharampuri and other leaders attended the meeting.
Rajender joined the BJP last week, more than a month after he was dropped from the State Cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao on allegations of land encroachment.
Rajender ended his nearly two-decade-old association with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He also resigned from Huzurabad constituency, which he had been representing since 2009.
The former minister was accorded a warm welcome when he reached the BJP office. This was his first visit to BJP office after joining the party in Delhi.
Rajender, who will be contesting the by-election as the BJP candidate, discussed the party's election strategy with the leaders.
Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay told reporters that Huzurabad fight will be one-sided. BJP is set to hoist its flag in Huzurabad. He said TRS will spend huge money but it was sure to lose deposit
He alleged that fear has gripped the chief minister after Eatala Rajender joined BJP. KCR who never used to step out is today visiting districts, he said.
The BJP state chief said Rajender played a key role in Telangana movement. He struggled a lot to achieve the goal, but such a person was humiliated by the TRS.
He claimed that real Telangana activists are joining BJP. Former MP Vivek, Swamy Goud and several other leaders have joined BJP and many more will join the party in coming days, the MP said.
