UP elections: Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be inaugurated next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday.
He will reach the city on Thursday.
Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey said on Wednesday.
Before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols, Pandey said.
On Thursday he will hold a meeting with party office bearers and booth presidents.
On Friday afternoon, he will address voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge.
On Saturday, he will address Sikh community at Mohaddipur Gurudwara, Pandey added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU