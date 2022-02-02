Akhilesh govt will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav

-
ALSO READ
'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP, says Amit Shah
Akhilesh's generals: Here're the partymen crucial to SP's poll management
UP polls: Akhilesh announces SOPs for farmers, takes pledge to defeat BJP
Shah commences Ayodhya visit by offering prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
-
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying the temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the SP leader said his party is not opposed to the construction of the grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.
He was referring to Shah's recent statement made during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
"Who is stopping the construction of the temple?" Yadav asked while alleging siphoning of funds that are being currently collected for the construction of the Ram temple.
"If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace," Ram Gopal Yadav said.
Policies are not being talked about, he said adding that unparliamentary language is being used for Akhilesh Yadav.
"If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon...will you get the votes," he said during the debate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU