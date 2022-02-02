UP Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party announces 3 seats, queers pitch for BJP

-
The Samajwadi Party has made the contest tough on three seats where it announced candidates on Wednesday.
The SP has shifted Swami Prasad Maurya to Fazilnagar in Kushinagar from his Padrauna seat, which he had won thrice.
In Sirathu, where deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is a candidate, the SP has announced Pallavi Patel as the candidate.
Pallavi Patel is the daughter of Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel. Her presence in the fray will make Maurya pay more time to his constituency which has a large number of OBC votes.
In the third constituency where the SP has queered the pitch for the BJP is Sarojini Nagar where it has named former minister Abhishek Mishra as the candidate.
The BJP has fielded former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh on this seat and the party is facing a silent protest after the ticket was denied to minister Swati Singh.
