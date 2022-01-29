UP polls 2022: Baghel says people need change from inflation, unemployment

-
-
In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that people of Uttar Pradesh need a change from inflation and unemployment adding that only Congress can get rid of it.
"Common people need a change from inflation and unemployment, only Congress can get rid of it," he told media persons.
Baghel, who was conducting a door-to-door campaign on Friday in support of Congress candidate Sikandar Valmiki from Agra Cantonment, also said that the people he met have assured him that they will vote for Congress.
In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
