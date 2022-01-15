UP polls: Jan 21 last date to file nominations in Noida, Dadri, Jewar

-
The last date of filing nominations for the assembly polls in Noida, Dadri and Jewar is January 21 and candidature can be withdrawn till January 27, according to an official notification issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday.
The elections to the three assembly seats would be held between 7 am and 6 pm on February 10 during the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, it stated.
According to the notification, nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his or her proposers to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer of their constituency at the district collectorate in Surajpur, Greater Noida.
The nomination papers may be delivered between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than a public holiday) and not later than January 21, it stated.
The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on January 24 at 11 am, according to the notification.
The notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered either by a candidate or by any of his or her proposers or by his or her election agent who has been authorised in writing by the candidate before 3 pm on January 27, it added.
The result of the elections will be declared on March 10.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar which have 6.90 lakh, 5.86 lakh and 3.46 lakh voters, respectively, according to official figures.
