UP polls: 'Mafiawaadis' in jail now, says Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects
Yogi Adityanath second UP CM to contest from Gorakhpur district
AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be inaugurated next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Gorakhpur will no longer be identified with the mafias and as of date, the "mafiawaadis" are now in jail.
Addressing a conference on voter awareness in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Gorakhpur will no longer be identified with the mafias. The mafiawaadis here are now adorning the jail. Women now feel safe and can roam freely even at night."
The Chief Minister also lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.
"Earlier, it was witnessed that vaccines for various illnesses used to come in India after a gap of 50 to 60 years. Within one and a half to two years of the Coronavirus driven pandemic, as many as two vaccines have been made in India and in UP, 100 per cent of the people have got the first dose," said the Chief Minister.
He added, "Most of the central schemes that are there today.....Uttar Pradesh is either at the first position or on second position. Under the Samajwadi Party's government, only 18000 houses were approved for the poor in the entire state. In my tenure, as many as 32,000 houses have been given in the Gorakhpur metropolis."
Prior to this address by him, Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state assembly elections.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU