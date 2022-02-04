UP polls: SP will stop MSP being given into farmers' accounts, says PM Modi

-
-
Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if they get a chance, the "fake Samajwadis" will stop the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from being given into the accounts of the farmers.
Addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' in Western Uttar Pradesh virtually, the Prime Minister said, "If they get a chance, these fake 'Samajwadis' will stop the thousands of crores of rupees the farmers are getting. These fake 'Samajwadis' will stop the MSP money from going into the bank accounts of farmers. The free ration you are getting in this COVID period, these fake 'Samajwadis' will snatch it too."
Slamming the Opposition for spreading rumours regarding the provision of MSP to the farmers, PM Modi said that they have no other weapon left other than spreading rumours and lies.
"The double engine government is depositing the MSP to the bank accounts of the farmers. Just like they spread rumours about the COVID-19 vaccines, they spread rumours about the MSP also that it would be finished. They have no other weapon left other than spreading lies and rumours. But the government, in comparison to the government before 2017, has increased the purchase of MSP by many folds. They are the same political parties who had shut down more than two dozen sugar mills," he said.
PM Modi was addressing the voters of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida districts via Jan Chaupal.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.
The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
