Uttarakhand: Modi hits out at Oppn for 'manufacturing, spreading rumours'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at hit out at the Opposition for "manufacturing and spreading rumours".
Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects here, the Prime Minister said, "Due to the people who want to keep you from prosperity and happiness, Manaskhand that was the entry gate of Mansarovar did not get a road. Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well."
"After Independence, the people of Uttarakhand have seen two streams. One which keeps the mountain region from development. The other works for the development of the mountain region. The people of Uttarakhand and the country have exposed the people who brought destruction and now known their truth," the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi today laid the foundation stone of the satellite centre of AIIMS Rishikesh in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh and said that it would benefit the people of the Kumaon and Tarai region a lot.
"Today the foundation stone of the satellite centre of AIIMS Rishikesh in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh has been laid. It would benefit the people of the Kumaon and Tarai region a lot. Work is in progress to make the Almora Medical College functional," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.
Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone is being laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply.
