Uttarakhand assembly polls: Total of 755 candidates have filed nominations

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, a total of 755 candidates have filed nominations for 70 assembly seats, informed State Election Office.
On the last day of nominations, 307 candidates including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat have filed their nominations, added the State Election Office.
According to the information received from the State Election Office, a maximum of 144 nominations have been filed in Dehradun while the lowest nominations were filed in Champawat district i.e. 15.
A total of 723 nominations were filed in the state in the last assembly elections in the year 2017.
