Uttarakhand polls: Rahul Gandhi performs 'Ganga Aarti' in Haridwar

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti
PM Modi to lay foundation of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today
Haridwar: Congress will give LPG cylinder in less than Rs 500, says Rahul
Ganga Sagar Mela commences with strict COVID protocols
Uttarkhand has favourable environment for industries, says CM Dhami
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday performed 'Ganga aarti' at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat here during his visit to Uttarakhand and said that he prayed for the "bright future" of the state.
He posted on Twitter three videos of himself participating in the 'Ganga aarti' amid 'Har Har Gange' chants by the huge crowd present there.
Tweeting one video of himself offering prayers, Gandhi said in Hindi, "Salutations to Ganga ji! Praying for the bright future of Uttarakhand."
Earlier in the day, at a farmers rally in the state, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving protesting farmers on roads for a year amid the pandemic and alleged India now has a king who believes people should keep quiet when he makes a decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU