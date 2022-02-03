2022 polls: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttarakhand on Feb 4

-
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally in the state on February 4.
The Prime Minister will address voters of 14 Assemblies virtually in four districts of Uttarakhand including Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh, said Ravi Rautela, District President of Almora.
In view of the rain predictions, all in-charges of these 14 Assemblies have been asked to prepare the venue for people to listen to the PM's address in both indoor and outdoor settings. If the weather would be clear, then the outdoor venue would be opted for, else, the indoor venue.
LED screens will be placed at four locations in each Assembly constituency. Each venue will have a seating capacity of 1,000 people following social distancing norms in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, around 4,000 people will listen to PM Modi's address in each district while those residing in remote areas will join the rally via their mobile phones. An estimated 56,000 people are expected to virtually join the rally in 14 Assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP President Madan Kaushik will tune in to the Prime Minister's address from Almora.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat will watch the rally from Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand election co-in-charge Locket Chatterjee from Jageshwar, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal from Champawat and BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni from Lohaghat.
The program in all the Assemblies will start at 11 am while the PM's address will start from 12 noon. PM Modi is likely to talk about the achievements of the central and state government in this rally.
On January 31, the Prime Minister addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.
