Uttarakhand polls: Congress manifesto full of false promises, says BJP

The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday said the Congress manifesto released by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here for the assembly polls in the state is full of false promises.
Describing the manifesto as a "pack of lies", Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said the Congress has done exactly the opposite of what it has promised in the document while distributing tickets in the state for the elections.
Despite promising to give 40 per cent of tickets to women, the party cancelled the candidatures of some women it had fielded, including Dalit candidate Barkha Rani and Sandhya Dalakoti from Lalkuan, Kaushik alleged.
"Priyanka Gandhi should first explain this anomaly," he added.
Kaushik said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was here recently to announce that LPG prices will not be allowed to cross Rs 500 if the Congress was elected to power.
"He should first explain why LPG cylinders are selling for Rs 1,000 in his state," the BJP leader said.
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot comes here and talks about unemployment, but the unemployment rate in his state is higher than Uttarakhand, Kaushik added.
In Rajasthan, the rate of unemployment is 20.3 per cent, while it is 5.6 per cent in Uttarakhand, the BJP leader said.
