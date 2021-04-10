WB polls: Sourav Ganguly casts vote from South 24 Paraganas in phase 4

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Saturday cast his vote for the fourth phase of Assembly elections, at a polling booth in Barisha Shashibhusan Janakalyan Vidyapith of Behala in South 24 Paraganas.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

recorded a voter turnout of 52.89 per cent till 1:30 pm, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Mathabhanga constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 61.30 per cent till 1.30 pm, while the Maheshtala constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 42.35 per cent.

The fifth phase of the Assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

