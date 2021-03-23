Will not allow politics over illegal immigration in Assam: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Assam assembly polls: Rajnath Singh to address public meetings today
No illegal immigration into India, concerned over smuggling: Bangladesh
Assam's economic development picks up pace. Can state finances keep up?
Rajnath-Austin meet: India, US resolve to expand strategic cooperation
Rajnath launches startup challenge to find ideas on 11 defence issues
-
Appealing to one and all
to avoid politics over illegal immigration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow infiltrators from Bangladesh to reside in Assam.
Addressing an election rally here, he said the BJP government has set up electronic surveillance across the Indo-Bangla border in Assam to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country. "We will not allow politics over illegal immigration. Assamese culture and identity will be protected. If we had any bad intention, we would not have conferred Bharat Ratna on Dr Bhupen Hazarika," he said.
Talking about the perennial flood problem, Singh said the BJP government, once re-elected, will do everything possible to solve it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU