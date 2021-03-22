Infiltration will increase if Congress-led alliance rules Assam: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Assam assembly polls: Rajnath Singh to address public meetings today
Tarun Gogoi: The quintessential Congressman who brought peace to Assam
Without viable CM face, Congress hopes its alliance will help reclaim Assam
BJP's estranged ally BPF joins Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Assam
Assam Assembly polls: A look at CM Sonowal's achievments in past 5 years
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress' alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and said the infiltration into the state will increase if the alliance come to power.
"We worked for development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal," Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Dhemaji.
Slamming Congress leader for his recent comments on Assam. "Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's ''Asmita'', but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?" he said.
The Union Home Minister also alleged that Congress has a policy of divide and rule while stating that BJP's policy is ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas''.
Earlier on Monday, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had also attacked Congress, saying that the party never gave importance to the security of the state.
"Congress has hurt Assam's culture. The party never gave importance to its security, which is why the problems of Assam have kept increasing," Nadda had said while addressing a public gathering here at Rajgarh.
The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU