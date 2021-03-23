Will work on corrected NRC for Assam's protection, says BJP's JP Nadda

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for Assam Assembly polls and promised to work on a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for state's protection.
The manifesto, released by BJP National President JP Nadda, promised to protect "genuine Indian citizens and to detect infiltrators" to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe.
"We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process," the BJP chief said while releasing the manifesto.
The manifesto also promised to build big reservoirs around the Bramhaputra River to conserve extra water under the "Bramhaputra Vision" to save people from floods.
"30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme," the manifesto said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at the event.
Earlier on Saturday, Congress released the party's manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections in which the party has promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam".
Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
