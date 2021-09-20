With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth not getting jobs: Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that youth in Goa are not getting jobs and he will be visiting the state to discuss the issue with locals.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.
"With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.
Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.
The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year.
