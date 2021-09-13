BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday.

Tibrewal, who is taking on Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.

"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated earlier in the day.

Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.

Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

