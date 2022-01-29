Goa Polls: Rahul to hold virtual rally in CM Sawant's constituency on Feb 2

To boost the morale of party workers ahead of the assembly polls, Congress leader will campaign in Goa on February 2 and will hold a virtual rally in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's constituency Sanquelim.

Notably, this will be the first visit of in the state since the announcement of the date of the elections by the

Congress and Goa Forward Party are in an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections.

The party has so far announced 36 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

BJP has fielded Goa Chief Minister from the Sanquelim Assembly constituency.

As many as 587 candidates have filed their nominations for the 40 assembly seats in Goa that will go to the polls on February 14, said an official statement by the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.

The filing of nominations for the polls had begun on January 21 and ended on Friday afternoon.

The scrutiny of the nominations would be done today and the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be on January 31, 2022.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)