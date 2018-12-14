ZPM could've fared better in polls had it been a registered patry: Leader

The People's Movement (ZPM), which won eight seats in the assembly polls and is a new entrant in the poll scenario, could have done better had it been registered as a political party, leader

said on Friday.

The ZPM, a conglomerate of the (ZNP) and People's Conference (MPC) and four groups, had fielded 35 independent candidates in the November 28 Assembly polls.

It secured three seats more than the and came second behind the Mizo National Front, which won 26 seats.

"Being not registered as a political party was one of the weak points of the ZPM,", Lalduhoma, also the ZNP chief, who won from two seats and defeated outgoing Minister in the latter's home turf at Serchip, said.

The ZPM, he said, had won less than expected as many people were afraid that the group would break after the polls.

"People want stability and reliability in the political parties," Lalduhoma, who was the ministerial candidate of the ZPM, said.

Efforts would be made by the ZNP and the MPC to form a new political party -- the -- by early 2019 as the two parties were already working as a single entity, he said.

"We will soon approach the Election Commission," said.